Advisor Bhatnagar presides over mega Public Darbar- cum-Grievance Redressal Camp at Handwara

Excelsior Correspondent

HANDWARA, Nov 2: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today presided over a mega Public Darbar- cum-Grievance Redressal Camp here to take stock of grievances and demands of people as well as review the development scenario of the district Kupwara.

The Public Darbar witnessed overwhelming response from all sections of the society during which the participants apprised the Advisor of issues being faced by them and sought his intervention for redressing them.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Public Darbar is a platform to obtain first hand appraisal from the gross root level besides reducing the communication gap between the public and the administration. He added that it is heartening to see people and public representatives are open heartedly putting forth their demands.

The Advisor further said that J&K UT is on top in country in terms of offering online services which vindicate the seriousness of UT Government about speedy redressal of grievances and transparent administrative system.

Highlighting on improved infrastructure in last few years, Advisor Bhatnagar said that two state of art AIIMS and cancer hospitals are being established here. He added that power supply has been streamlined across J&K besides road infrastructure has been amplified in the last few years.

On the occasion, DDC Chairman, Vice Chairman DDC, President Municipality, PRIS, ULBs and civil society members put forth demands and also submitted memorandum about the issues ranging from speeding up of work on GMC Building , streamlining electricity supply, construction of Sadhna tunnel, full fledged Wild life divisions in Kupwara and Handwara, shortage of manpower in different departments besides other issues.

The Advisor, while interacting with them, remarked that all these demands and issues shall be taken up with the concerned departments for their timely redressal.

The Advisor on the occasion, distributed sanction letters under different centrally sponsored schemes to beneficiaries. He also interacted with young successful entrepreneurs having successful ventures in walnut processing, Fish farming, Sheep Rearing, DIC, PMEGP, among others. The young entrepreneurs shared their experiences and success stories with the general public as well.

In the meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also e- inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects like construction of PHC building Vilgam, construction of 10 MTR span bridge Baghbela, Public park at entry point Segipora, among others.

During the public darbar, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan apprised the Advisor about achievements and development in the district. She informed the Advisor that by the end of this financial year 3000 works will be completed in the district.

Chairman District Development Council, Irfan Sultan Panditpori; Vice Chairman DDC, Haji Farooq Mir; Chairman Handwara Municipal committee, Chairman Langate Municipal committee, members of district Development Council, chairperson Block Development Council, SSP Handwara, PRIs, Civil society members, traders association and a large number of people were present on the occasion.