BSF recruits learn drone technology to thwart enemy bids to smuggle arms, drugs

INDORE, Nov 2:

The Border Security Force is teaching drone technology to its new recruits to thwart enemy bids to smuggle weapons and drugs through the flying devices, especially from Pakistan, a top official of the BSF’s Indore-based Subsidiary Training Centre said on Thursday.

“There have been frequent instances of Pakistan using drones to smuggle narcotics and weapons into the Indian territory,” Inspector General of STC K K Gulia told PTI.

“However, alert BSF troops have shot down drones in several such cases in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir along the international border,” he said.

In view of these cases, the STC has included basic lessons in drone technology in the 42-week training course for the newly recruited personnel, he said.

“We are imparting basic training in drone technology, both theoretical and practical, to the troops so that when they are deployed at the border, they do not find drones to be completely new and they can deal with drone threats in a better way,” Gulia said.

STC Indore is among the top training institutes of BSF.

Officials said that BSF recruits in STC are given strict disciplinary exercise (drill), use and maintenance of weapons, map reading and other allied activities. (PTI)