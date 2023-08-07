Advisor Bhatnagar Launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 Immunisation Campaign At Srinagar

‘Mission will ensure every child and mother has access to life-saving vaccines’

SRINAGAR, Aug 7: In a significant step towards bolstering child healthcare and immunization efforts, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 immunisation campaign at 500 bedded Govt. Children Hospital Bemina here.

The launch ceremony was organised by Directorate of Family welfare, MCH and Immunization and was aimed to cover children aged between 0-5 who missed vaccines in the national immunisation schedule. The campaign also aims to cover pregnant women who have not taken the Tetanus-adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine. The campaign also aims for 100 % coverage of the Measles and Rubella vaccine for eradication of these diseasesThe campaign will be held in three rounds starting each in months of August, September and October.

Addressing the huge gathering of doctors paramedical staff and health care professionals, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that this Mission is a continuation of Government’s commitment to extend immunization coverage and provide vital vaccines to children and pregnant women residing in urban and remote areas. He added that this event will mark renewed determination to address the gaps in immunization coverage and ensure every child and mother has access to life-saving vaccines.

The Advisor further said that the government is committed to provide best health care facilities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the facilities have been decentralised from Territary care hospitals to District hospital to CHCs as well as PHCs and people can now access best possible health care services at the doorsteps.

He remarked that in last few years, health care services have been upgraded across UT, world class medical facilities have been established, paediatric ICUs have been established in all hospitals besides life supporting ambulance services have been made available here.

The Advisor commended the department for organising this program and emphasized on the importance of immunization in reducing child mortality and improving overall public health. He added that this mission has been instrumental in reaching the unreached and providing protection against preventable diseases.

After the launch, Advisor Bhatnagar also participated in immunization campaign and also interacted with parents of infants and attendants.

Director FW, MCH and Immunization, Director Health services Kashmir, Additional Director, AIDS Control Society J&K, Principal GMC Srinagar, HODS, faculty, CMO Srinagar, ZMOs of Srinagar and immunisation partners like WHO and UNDP, large number of health care professionals were also present during the launch of the campaign.