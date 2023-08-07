J&K | Tehsil Social Welfare Office Sealed In Sopore Over Absence Of Employees

SRINAGAR, Aug 7 : The authorities on Monday sealed Tehsil Social Welfare office in Dangiwachi area of Sopore after its employees were found absent, while explanation has also been sought from the absent employees.

An official said that ADC Sopore SA Raina today conducted a surprise visit of the office, during which employees were found absent.

He said that explanation has been sought from the absent employees and they have also been attached to the office of Tehsildar Dangiwacha.

“Tehsildar Dangiwachi has appointed as enquiry officer to investigate the matter and submit his report within two days,” he said. (KNO)