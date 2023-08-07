Mayor Jammu Launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 At Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 7: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma along with Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar today launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 Government Hospital Gandhinagar, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Rajinder Sharma appreciated this campaign and highlighted about the importance of IMI 5.0 with which no children/pregnant women will be left without any due dose. He appreciated the efforts of health staff involved in the vaccination process and appreciated the department for this IMI 5.0 campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health appreciated this special initiative in which all the districts of the UT have identified their due beneficiaries by the conducting head count surveys by going to each household/each slum and nomadic population.

He highlighted about the importance of this unique IMI 5.0 wherein missed/dropout beneficiaries (0-5 Yrs Children & Pregnant women) shall be vaccinated in campaign mode which will heldin three rounds (7-12 August, 11-16 September & 9-14 October). He added that another focus of this campaign is elimination of Measles-Rubella disease from India by December 2023

The Secretary further said that earlier Mission Indradhanush campaigns used to be conducted in low performing districts of immunization but this time all the districts, all the blocks are being covered. He further elaborated that this time U-WIN portal is launched through which all the entries including registration, vaccination and digital immunization certificate generation will be done by entering the phone number of beneficiaries which will help health staff as well as parents of the children to know about their due doses.

The Secretary said that with this feature, even ASHA workers of the village and ANM will have digital due list and individual beneficiaries will receive SMS alerts reminding them of next due doses and acknowledgement of the same. He added that this will help all most importantly nomadic and migratory population.

Director Health Services Jammu Rajeev Kumar Sharma; Medical Superintendent Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Assistant Director Family Welfare MCH & Immunization Jammu and other officers and officials were also present during the launch of campaign.