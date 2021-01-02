Advertisement for agricultural posts issued by SSB is withdrawn: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU: In view of hundreds of agriculture graduates protesting here over advertisement issued for the posts by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the advertisement has been withdrawn.

Pertinent to mention here that protesting agriculture graduates have alleged discrimination in notifying posts as per the advertisement, 20 posts for Jammu division and 136 for Kashmir division are issued.

Taking to microblogging site, Dr Singh said, “Regarding #JammuAndKashmir SSB advertisement for Agriculture Department posts, I have taken cognizance of inputs from aspirant youth and discussed the issue with Principal Secretary Naveen Choudhary.”

“He (Mr Choudhary) is examining the matter,” he wrote on its Twitter handle further saying, “meanwhile, the advertisement is deferred/withdrawn.” (AGENCY)