COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people in Delhi for free once it arrives: Jain

NEW DELHI : COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people in Delhi for free once it arrives said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
COVID vaccination centres will be linked to hospitals; people will be kept under 30-min observation after getting dose said Delhi health minister.
Delhi Govt has so far made preparations to vaccinate 1 lakh people in a day, says Health Minister Jain. (AGENCIES)
