Adoption of drones can generate 50 lakh jobs opportunities: Gadkari

NAGPUR, Dec 28: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said use of drones in the farm sector can generate about 50 lakh jobs in rural area, it was reported on Tuesday.

Gadkari was speaking at the concluding ceremony of ‘Agrovision’ exhibition in Nagpur.

He said the use of drone technology in farm sector is the need of the hour and it can generate up to 50 lakh jobs in the rural area in just one year.

Elaborating the idea further, Gadkari said for spraying pesticides and crop nutrients from drones, will require man power for operating them and this will help open up huge job opportunities in the rural area.

The union minister also said that he has discussed with his cabinet colleagues about the need to draft a policy on adopting the drone technology in the farm sector.

“I have discussed with our Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane about the need to work on making a policy on adoption of drones in the farm sector, Gadkari said adding that it will benefit farmers too “.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nitin Gadkari is the chief patron of Agrovision, an annual agriculture exhibition. (UNI)