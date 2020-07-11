Admn provides ex-gratia

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, July 11: On the direction of District Commissioner (DC) Poonch, Tehsildar Mendhar Dr Vikram Kumar gave away ex-gratia to the family of a cross border shelling victim.

Tehsildar provided ex gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh to next of the kin of the lady namely Hakam Bi, a resident of Village Lanjot Tehsil Mendhar, who lost her life during cross border shelling few days back.

Dr Vikram Kumar while speaking assured that the District Administration Poonch is always with the families of the victims of the cross border firing or shelling.

He also assured for taking all possible steps to mitigate the sufferings of the families, who got affected due to cross border shelling.