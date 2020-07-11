90 kanals prime land retrieved

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 11: Tightening the noose against encroachers, District Magistrate Rohit Khajuria today carried out an anti encroachment drive at village Birpur in Bari Brahmana.

A team headed by Tehsildar Bari Brahmana, Qaiser Malik, SHO and other officials of revenue and police reached at the encroachment site and pressed a JCB machine to dismantle the concrete structures including four structures, boundary wall, hand pump, pillars, plinth etc being constructed over the UT land bearing khasra numbers 826, 836 and 1763.

The land is situated adjoining National Highway connecting Jammu-Samba and the market value is ascertained around 90 crores approximately. The construction over the land was immediately stopped and notices were also issued to the concerned agencies under relevant laws.

The land was being aggressively converted and construction on boundary walls was also carried out at the behest of some land grabbers active in the area. The names of the encroachers surfaced include Chain Singh, Babu Ram and some others.

District administration has warned such encroacher that any attempt to convert the title of the land without intimation of Revenue Department shall be dealt sternly in district.