Adjucating officer imposes Rs 1 lakh on wine shop

KISHTWAR: The court of Adjucating Officer Kishtwar , (Additional Deputy Commissioner), today imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on wine shop for not following the prescribed norms under Food Safety and Standard Act (FSSA).

A team of food safety officers inspected outlet in the Block Kishtwar of district Kishtwar wherein they found Misbranded whisky provided to the people.

Consequently, the liquor shop owner was booked under section 26/52 of FSSA 2006 and rules 2011 and summoned before the ADC, who is also the Adjucating Officer of the Food Safety Deptt. The AO imposed fine on the erring wine shop owner under various sections of FSSA.