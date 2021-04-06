CUJ launches ‘source study of Aerosols in Jammu’

‘Research project envisages 1-year rigorous sampling, followed by laboratory analysis’

JAMMU: Flag off ceremony of “Source Apportionment study of Aerosols in Jammu” was today held in CUJ Campus.

Chief Guest, Suresh Chugh, Chairman, JKPCB and Vice Chancellor Prof. Ashok Aima inaugurated the air monitoring station.

For this project, five High volume samplers of latest technology will be installed at different signature sites viz. CUJ, Bari Brahmna, Vikram Chowk, Narwal and Kachchi Chawni for sampling of PM2.5 (the fine particles in air) in Jammu. This one-year rigorous sampling campaign will be followed by laboratory analysis of collected samples and receptor modelling to identify the major sources of air pollution in Jammu.

The event started with welcome address by Dean Prof. B. S. Bhau and opening remarks by Prof. Sunil Dhar, HOD, EVS.

Dean Prof. Devanand along with faculty members from EVS department witnessed the landmark event. Dr. Ravi Kumar, Registrar, CUJammu was also present.

Guest of Honour Prof. S. N. Tripathi, IIT Kanpur, National Coordinator, NKN, NCAP along with other knowledge partners Prof. B.R. Gurjar, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Suman Mor, Punjab University, Prof. Neeraj Rastogi, PRL, Prof. Khaiwal, PGI-Chandigarh, Prof. Sachin S. Gunthe, IIT Madras, Dr. Ankit Tandon, CUHP, Dr.Vinoj Velu, IIT Bhubansehwar, and Dr. Vijay Kanawade, University of Hyderabad joined through virtual platform.

In his keynote address, Prof. S.N. Tripathi, put it on record that CUJ and JKPCB are the first in presenting this model of the best coordination where a dedicated Aerosol Instrumentation Facility is coming up and Source apportionment study has been initiated under the aegis of the National Clean Air Programme.

The Chairman, PCB emphasized upon the importance of Source apportionment study in understanding the causes of air pollution. He also thanked HVC for contribution of CUJ towards success of NCAP in J&K. HVC congratulated Prof. Tripathi for creating knowledge network to support NCAP. He added that CUJ is committed to provide all the institutional support for the smooth functioning of the project and the proposed instrumentation facility, where installations of high-end instruments are in process. He also appreciated the meaningful MoUs signed between CUJ and JKPCB in year 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Dr. Shweta Yadav thanked Prof. Tripathi for his mentorship and all the knowledge partners from different states for joining. She also thanked all the stakeholders from CUJ and JKCPB for their support and contribution in this project. Sh. B.M. Sharma, Member Secretary, Dr. Syed Nadeem, RD and Dr. Yashpaul, Scientist from JKPCB graced the ceremony.