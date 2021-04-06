Panel set up to assess proposals for approval to revised cost of projects in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday re-constituted a standing committee to assess proposals for grant of administrative approval to revised cost of projects.

The seven-member committee, headed by the principal secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, will fix the responsibility of officers concerned in every case in which over-runs are not justified, an official order said.

The order, issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administrative Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, said sanction was accorded to the re-constitution of the seven-member standing committee for assessing proposals for administrative approval to revised cost of projects.

The terms of reference set for the committee include assessing the reasons for time and cost over-runs against the pre-defined parameters so as to reduce the scope for discretion and open-ended cost and time escalation, the order said.

The committee has also been asked to undertake a detailed examination of basis and reasons for the cost and time over-runs, it added. (AGENCY)