ADGP Kashmir Congratulates Security Forces For Conducting Incident-Free G20 Summit

SRINAGAR, May 25: Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar Thursday congratulated the security forces for conducting incident free and successful G20 summit in Kashmir.

Kashmir zone police, while quoting ADGP Kumar on its official Twitter handle, wrote “ADGP Kashmir congratulates officers and jawans of JKP, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF & intelligence agencies for conducting incident free & successful G20 Summit.”

The 3-day Summit started on May 22 in Srinagar, in which around 57 foreign delegates participated amid three-tier security cover.

The J&K administration is hopeful that the event will help explore the eco and green tourism and pave way for the livelihood opportunities for the youth, besides boosting tourism sector and economy.

Meanwhile, the delegates left for New Delhi, wherefrom they will proceed to their respective countries. (KNO)