ADGP Kashmir Chairs High Level Security Meeting In South Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 29: Security forces have decided to take more counter measures in wake of emerging threat of Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIEDs) along the national highway, officials said.

This was decided in a high level meeting on national highway security which was held on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar chaired the high level meeting on NHW security with special focus on the emerging threat of VBIEDs and other modes of potential terror attack.

The meeting was attended by Army’s General Officer Commanding Victor Force Maj Gen Prashant Srivastava, Inspector General CRPF Kashmir (Ops) Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB, Army’s sector commanders in South Kashmir, DIGs of police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP & CID and SSPs of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora.

All field officers gave their assessment during the meeting, police said.

“During the meeting potential threats from terrorists on NHW were discussed in detail and more counter measures were decided,” a police spokesman said.

It said Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of convey movement were also discussed and accordingly upgraded.

ADGP Kashmir instructed all SSPs to focus on anti-terrorist operations, busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates.

The officers were specially tasked to generate preventive intelligence and share timely amongst all stakeholders.

Army GoG Victor force asked sector commanders to do extensive area domination in night too.