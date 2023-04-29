Police Arrests A JeM Associate In Handwara

SRINAGAR, Apr 29: Security forces arrested a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara sub district, police said on Saturday.

Police said Khursheed Ahmad Bhat a resident of Amargarh Tarathpora was arrested during a routine check at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam Handwara .

“A joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but he was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession,” a police spokesman said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM,” he added.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated. (Agencies)