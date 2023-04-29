Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed By Fans At Srinagar Airport Post Dunki Shooting In Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 29: Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. After several photos and videos of the superstar went viral, a clip of SRK getting mobbed at the Srinagar airport has emerged online.

As Shah Rukh Khan made his way into the airport, he was mobbed by a sea of fans. The video shows the actor walking through the security check as he gets surrounded by fans who shouted his name and requested for selfie. However, amid tight security, the actor was guided safely inside. Earlier this week, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan posing with a fan in Kashmir during the shoot of Dunki went viral.