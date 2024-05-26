Addl 200 MW power to bring big respite to people: MD JPDCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Managing Director of Jammu Power Distribution Corp Ltd (JPDCL), Vikas Kundal today said that in a major decision, JPDCL has completed the process of buying additional 200 MW power for Jammu and this will bring huge respite for the people of this region during the ongoing scorching summer season.

Kundal said that the authorities are making best efforts to ensure smooth power for the general public. He said the current quota of power for Jammu province was 1200 MW while with the frantic efforts of the LG administration the quota has been increased to 1400 MW.

MD further informed that major windstorm had hit the Jammu province on May 24 (Friday) resulting in major losses at various places including damage of poles and wires due to falling of trees on the trunk lines of JPDCL. However, the staff of PDD including all the engineers worked tirelessly and ensured that 100% power restoration was completed in record time. According to the official statement of the JPDCL, the restoration works were completed late night on Friday.

Kundal claimed that there shall be no curtailment in the smart metered areas of Jammu city and with the additional power availability the curtailment in rural areas shall also decrease. He appealed to the people of Jammu to use power judiciously and not indulge in any kind of power theft so that Power can be made available to all the consumers.

He added that JPDCL shall take strict action against those who are indulging in power theft and such practices are causing massive loss to the public exchequer and honest consumers suffer due to illegal practices by the some miscreants.

Regarding the hours of power supply to consumers, the spokesperson said that smart metering was under implementation in mission mode and the focus was on ensuring uninterrupted and regular power supply in areas saturated with smart meters, while also curbing losses.

In areas without smart metering, the department is sustaining the same number of power supply hours as maintained during the previous year.

The Managing Director urged the people to use energy efficient cooling devices, discontinuing the use of obsolete and environment unfriendly electric systems.