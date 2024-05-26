5 more medical shops closed for violations

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 25: As part of the ongoing special drive, the Drug Wing of the Drug and Food Control Organization, J&K, today suspended the operations of five more medical shops in Srinagar for violations.

As per details the action was taken during an extensive special drive, which was conducted to check the implementation of CCTV and the Computerized Billing System (CBS) in pharmacy shops in the district.

During the drive, which was conducted by a team comprising Assistant Drugs Controller Reema Gizala, and Drug Control Officers Sameer Sajad, Junaid, and Shail, a total of 19 establishments were inspected.

The team visited Zone-1 of Srinagar and inspected areas including Harwan, Ishbar, Nishat, and Shalimar.

During the drive, the operation of five medical shops was disallowed on the spot due to non-compliance with CBS installation and non-maintenance of proper records.

On-the-spot awareness was conducted to educate stakeholders about the importance of CBS.

“Such drives will continue until 100% compliance is achieved with CBS; besides, the presence of QP was ensured by checking CCTV footage of the inspected shops,” Assistant Drugs Controller Reema Gizala said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Drug Wing has now suspended the operations of over 45 drug stores across various areas in the Srinagar district since March this year for violations.