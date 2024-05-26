Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industrial Area SIDCO Ghatti, Channi, Marheen, Paharpur, Rajbagh, Chandwan, Haria-Chack, Nanan Barnoti, and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 26 from 9 am to 9.30 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bhalla, Dandi Bhaderwah, Dallian and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 26 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Smailpur, Rahya, Gurah, Utterbehni, Mandal, Industrial area Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 26 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Prabble, Humble and Mangote will remain affected on May 27 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bharth, Darshan, Ghat and Bhabore will remain affected on May 29 from 8 am to 12 noon.