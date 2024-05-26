PDD daily wager electrocuted while working on electric pole

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 25: A daily wager working as lineman with the Power Development Department (PDD) died due to severe electric shock while repairing some fault on electric pole at village Thaplal in Ramnagar, this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Suram Chand (45), son of Shiv Ram, resident of village Badool. Due to severe electric shock, he fell from the electric pole while repairing some fault.

Even as some locals immediately shifted him to the Sub District Hospital Ramnagar, doctors declared him as brought dead.

Death of the daily wager lineman triggered strong protest by family members and villagers of the deceased at the Sub district Hospital Ramnagar, who held senior officials of the PDD responsible for the death. They explained that if the worker had requested for the shutdown and power was switched off for conducting necessary work, then how someone could have switched on the power as soon as the lineman climbed the poll.

Family of the deceased demanded a thorough investigation into the case and action against the culprits

This is not the first such kind of case in the area as a few linemen have died earlier also and no investigation was conducted into the same, they alleged.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the matter and started an investigation. After the post-mortem was conducted by the doctor in the sub district hospital, Ramnagar, the dead body was handed over to the family members for the last rites.