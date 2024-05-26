DC Kupwara visits far-flung Budnamal area

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, May 25: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, today had an extensive tour to far-flung and border area Budnamal to take stock of the functioning of public institutions and problems of the people.

On her arrival at Budnamal, the DC paid a visit to New Type Primary Health Centre Budnamal during which she inspected various sections of the hospital and checked the attendance of the doctors and paramedical staff.

The DC impressed upon the doctors and staff to work with zeal and added dedication to facilitate the people of this far-off area with quality health care services so that they do not face any inconvenience.

Ayushi also visited Government Higher Secondary School Budnamal and took stock of its functioning. She inspected the classrooms of the school and interacted with the students. She also paid a visit to Upper Primary School Budnamal.

During the visit, the DC held an interactive meeting with the people including senior citizens who apprised her about their day to day issues including water supply, power supply, road connectivity, mobile network, construction of playground, establishment of a mini bank etc. She heard their demands and grievances patiently and assured them for time bound resolution.

While inspecting the repair work on Ameer Bhat Bridge damaged recently during heavy rains, the DC directed the Executive Engineer PMGSY to pace up the repair work so that the people can traverse smoothly.

She also visited the upper area of Badamaidan Roshinar where people apprised her about some land issue which was resolved on the spot by the DC.

Later, on way towards Chowkibal, the DC paid a surprise visit to Government High School Manzchitter during which she inspected the class work going on in the school. The staff members of the school apprised her about different issues of the School including fencing and deployment of the staff.

The DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Development Kupwara, Muzzafar Ahmad; Chief Education Officer, Abdul Majeed Dar; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ramzan; Executive Engineer R&B Division Kralpora, Executive Engineer PMGSY, BDO, BMO, ZEO, besides, other civil and police officers during the visit.