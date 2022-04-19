ADC inaugurates ‘Aspire Library’ at Sunderbani

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 19: India Icon awarded Aspire Library- A unit of of Aspire Adda CPG Pvt Ltd opened one more branch at Sunderbani in district Rajouri today.

A golden opportunity for borader candidates to connect with education has been provided by Er Gourav Choudhary, who also announced special discount for BPL/AAY students.

Gourav Choudhary, CEO and founder and Er Rahul Choudhary, Director and co-founder of Jammu headquartered Aspire Adda CPG Pvt Ltd and Choudhary Planners Group has inaugurated one more branch of Sunderbani.

Last year Aspire Library made the citizens of Jammu to feel proud by achieving India ICON Awards -2019 under category of best Library in India and also Asian Education Awarded under the category of best coaching institute of the year.

Chief guest Vinod Behnal-Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunderbani inaugurated the branch in presence of Amit Verma, Additional SP Nowhsera and Tausif Ahmed (SDPO)-Nowshera besides Rajinder Sharma Chairman Sunderbani Municipal Corporation. Dharam Paul, Chairman and Romi Devi, Vice Chairman of AspireAdda CPG Pvt Ltd and CP Group Sunderbani were also present on the occasion.

Vinod Behnal congratulated Gourav Choudhary and Rahul Choudhary for opening Aspire branch at Sunderbani town and also extended gratitude to Aspire Management for outstanding thinking, care, feel the feeling about requirements of border area students. Amit Verma also congratulated the Group and appreciated for great initiative.

Gourav Choudhary announced that there will be special discount in registration for BPL/AAY candidates as they are not able to carry their higher studies because of their poor financial condition. This is first time in India that a private Institute has taken such a bold step in for the welfare of youth community. He also requested all patterns near by area of Sunderbani for support Mission ABC. He also said that students must book their seat and slots for home visit on {www.aspirelibrary.com & www.aspireadda.com} APP in google play store {AspireLibrary }, IVR number {9596661676}. He said that there will be transparency in the online mood of admission rather than offline following DIGITAL INDIA MOVEMENT.

ASPIRE the name of its self is motivating the students preparation in different streams like UPSC, NEET UG, NEET PG, SSC, NET, BANKING, RRB and all others competitive exams.