Come together to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: DDC Councillor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: District Councillor of Panchari Moungri in District Development Council (DDC) Udhampur Jasvir Singh said that areas such as agriculture and horticulture have been greatly affected by the climate change and water sources have either disappeared or are on the verge of the extinction.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that climate change has badly affected the whole world and there is a need for everyone to come together to deal with this challenge and work sincerely to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

“Along with the Central and State Governments, the most importance role has to be played by the local urban bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions because only then the participating of the common citizens can be ensured”, he said and expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will establish new dimensions in the direction, but for that a new, logical and concrete policy will have to be formulated after extensive and detailed thinking because neither this topic is simple nor the challenge.

He said that J&K has immense potential to work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We have a wealth of natural resources, green forests, snowy peaks, pollution free villages and a very beautiful geographic area. We must work for green planning and green budgeting. Local actions will lead to achievement national as well as of global targets in this regard. J&K needs its own model of development in this regard as we are having different geographical and topographical conditions”, he added.

“We must engage every section of the society in this specially the younger generation. NSS, NCC, NYKS, Bharat Scouts and Guide and non-governmental organizations can play a major role in this regard. For the same, finally we must work for new youth policy for J&K”, Singh stated.