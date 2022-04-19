Waqf Cancer Hospital soon to treat patients of all communities: Andrabi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Asserting that Waqf Board will soon start a Cancer Hospital equipped with modern facilities in J&K wherein people of all the communities will be treated without any discrimination, the recently appointed chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Drakshna Andrabi in an exclusive interaction with Daily Excelsior said that she is receiving support even from people of non-Muslim communities in her endeavours.

“Even non-Muslims like Hindus, Sikhs and others are approaching the Waqf Board with information about Waqf land and asking for raising boundary wall around those lands as the land has been grabbed by mafias,” she said.

Dr. Andrabi said that past governments did nothing to safeguard Waqf property and there is even no computerised records of revenue collected by Waqf on its properties but now things will be streamlined soon.

“Earlier there used to be two Waqf Boards in J&K but after J&K became an UT it has now only one Waqf Board like other parts of the country,” she maintained adding that Waqf property has been grabbed and soon it will be retrieved from the grabbers whom she called as part of mafia.

On her joining BJP, she said that in 2004 she joined politics by holding the Tricolour Flag and as BJP too is a nationalist party she faced no problems here as both sides were likeminded with pro-nationalist ideology.

The Waqf chairperson also said that PM Modi and J&K LG are working hard for the progress of J&K.

When asked about soaring price of commodities she informed that one can’t expect a commodity at same price in 2022 what it cost in 1960 and added that petroleum prices are set at international level.

“You want washing machine at home, you want to iron your clothes and so on but for all that you need electricity for which you have to pay,” she further said adding that freebies are not a part of solution for a problem.

The chairperson also claimed that BJP will secure a thumping majority in would be held elections in J&K as thinking process of people in Kashmir has now changed and they have started talking of development and progress.