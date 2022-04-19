Will root out terror, security forces have big upper hand over ultras: LG

‘Militants indulging in targeted killings in frustration’

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that the militants are indulging in targeted killings in frustration and declared that the Government is committed to root out entire ecosystem of terror and establish permanent peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayats Day, Sinha said they (the militants) are committing targeted killings in frustration.

“Earlier also, they did it and they will try this in future also. But this is true and entire country has also accepted that security forces have gained big upper hand over the militants (in Kashmir),” he said and added that security forces have also succeeded in breaking backbone of the militancy.

Asserting that the militants are trying to hit soft targets, the Lieutenant Governor said the security forces are looking into that part also.

“Our policy is very clear. I have earlier also stated his that we don’t believe in buying peace but establishing peace. The days are gone when peace was bought. We will establish peace permanently and root out entire ecosystem of terror,” he said.

Admitting that this can take some time, Sinha, however, said he is fully confident and is saying his with full responsibility that they will rest only after destroying the terror ecosystem.

On the threat issued by The Resistance Front, a front of Lashkar-e-Toiba, to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Sinha said the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are capable of giving a befitting reply.

“I would not add anything to what the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir said yesterday – our security agencies are capable enough to establish peace,” he said.

He said the security forces have already broken the “backbone” of terrorism in Kashmir and those trying to disturb peace would also be crushed.

Sinha said Palli Panchayat (where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nearly one lakh people on April 24) will be first Panchayat to be carbon-neutral where all records will be computerized and digitized.

However, he assured representatives of Panchayats especially Sarpanchs that slowly rest of the Panchayats will also be brought at par with Palli.

“This should be our target,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sinha visited Palli and reviewed arrangements for the PM’s visit.

Asserting that people are jubilant over the Prime Minister’s rally, Sinha said this will be a historic event.

“The Prime Minister has always given preference to Jammu and Kashmir. Whenever there is crisis, he has helped J&K. Administration and people should be grateful to him. If J&K is now linked to mainstream, the credit for this goes to the Prime Minister,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said the groundbreaking ceremony for industrial investments will also be held by the Prime Minister on April 24. He added that large scale investments have come from the country and abroad including big names like Lulu Group, MR Group, Birla Textiles, DP World, Apollo Hospital etc.

Sinha said that post the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has attracted an investment of over Rs 38,082 crore, which would also generate employment for over four lakh youths in the Union Territory.

“The companies are coming in different sectors. This will generate employment,” he asserted.

Sinha said the Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for 850 MW Ratle and 540 MW Kwar power projects.

He added that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the people 100 Jan Aushadi Kendras.

Meanwhile, sources said, the Government has asked concerned Deputy Commissioner to identify and extend special invitation to Padma Awardees and people who have received mention in the Prime Minister’s monthly Mann Ki Baat’, for the Palli Panchayat rally.

They added that around one lakh people are expected to attend the rally and the Government has asked the administration to make arrangements accordingly and also put in place a robust evacuation plan as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

An official handout said:-

During his visit to Palli Panchayat, the Prime Minister will interact with the Sarpanchs, Panchs and people invited from across the UT. He will also visit INTACH Photo Gallery and Nokia Centre, exhibition of different departments, besides meeting business delegation from Dubai.

The Prime Minister will also handover benefits under SVAMITVA scheme to rural citizens.

Mentioning about the 100-point programme made for Gram Swaraj Month, the Lt Governor said that J&K has been going through immense transformation since August 2019. Due to the people-centric policies of Good Governance, J&K is now among the leading UTs/States of the country. UT administration is working with transparency, accountability and efficiency, he said.

He further said that Patwar Ghar has been institutionalized in all Panchayats with offices of Patwaris, along with appointments of Panchayat Assistants to ensure prompt delivery of services.

Due to Prime Minister’s commitment and top priority to the Union Territory, J&K is shining in various sectors. Recently, J&K has been ranked third in performance under PMGSY. J&K is also featuring frequently in NITI Aayog’s reports as a high performing UT, he added.

The Panchayati Raj system has been set up in J&K and PRIs are being empowered in true sense by transferring them with necessary funds, function,s and functionaries. The completion of more than 50,000 projects in the previous financial year as compared to around 9,200 projects in 2018-19 speaks volumes about good governance in J&K, Sinha observed.

He said that the benefits of Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani and various other schemes are reaching the people across the UT.

On the Health sector, the Lt Governor said, “we aim to establish the best healthcare system based on people’s feedback.”

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to Government, Information Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; and Mandeep Kaur, Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj were present at the occasion.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that April 24 rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palli Panchayat in Samba district will be unprecedented.

“Na Bhuto Na Bhavishya (neither in past nor in future), such will be the rally of the Prime Minister,” Sinha remarked.

It may be mentioned here that around one lakh people are expected to gather at Palli for Narendra Modi’s rally.