Get children registered with Anganwaris: Priya to cadre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Former Minister, in charge BJP Headquarter and senior party leader, Priya Sethi, while lauding the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has appealed to the parents especially the mothers to get their children below six years of age registered at the nearest Anganwaris so that their nutritional and health issues are addressed properly.

She expressed this during a programme called ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ (Social Justice Fortnight) organized here, today by the Bharatiya Janata Party as part of its 42nd Foundation Day, in which she was the chief guest.

She was accompanied by corporator , Anil Masoom, Savita Anand, Neeru Anand, Anuradha Sharma and Divya Jain along with others.

While addressing the gathering, Priya Sethi stated that the initiative to celebrate ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ (social justice fortnight) was taken up by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and programmes to address the malnutrition issues of children are being vigorously carried out by Woman and Child Ministry. She lamented that due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition. She said that the children need to be provided optimum nutrition especially due to the fact that they are the future of this nation. She added that children up to the age of six years fall in the vulnerable category so far as malnutrition is concerned and the Modi led Union Government is addressing this issue through Anganwari Centres where nutritional deficiencies of children are done away with by providing these children the healthy and nutritious food.

Priya Sethi said that India has 14 crore children below the age of six years out of which only six crore stand registered at Anganwaris which means that eight crore are yet to be registered and are deprived of the proper nutrition being provided to children at these Centres. She appealed to the people at large especially their mothers to get their children registered at the nearest Anganwari centers to avail the benefit of the scheme thus ensuring healthy citizenry to the nation.