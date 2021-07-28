Actions of Aug 5, 2019 added to complexities of J&K issue: PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: On its 22nd Foundation Day People’s Democratic Party (PDP) launched membership drive here today and welcomed the newly nominated office bearers of the party.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, PDP vice president, Abdul Hameed Choudhary said: “We have to re-dedicate ourselves to the guiding principles and ethos of PDP which is to advocate, facilitate and struggle for resolution through dialogue and reconciliation, peace with dignity & equitable development.

He claimed that “illegal & unconstitutional” actions of August 5, 2019 have only added to the complexities of J&K issue whereby those with full faith in the democratic and constitutional mechanism of our country have been deeply hurt and they feel betrayed.

PAC Member Advocate Anil Sethi while addressing the gathering said: “Slowly and steadily, the implications of such decisions on the identity, economic, land, resources and jobs are becoming more pronounced and we would struggle uncompromisingly, using all peaceful, democratic and constitutional means for the restoration of the rights and identity of the people of J&K.”

PDP general secretary, Amreek Sing Reen said that auction process which has been adopted by the government is violation of J&K Excise Act.

“The e-auction process for leasing & renting of mineral blocks in the Region has made non-local contractors also eligible to participate in the online bidding,” he maintained.

Other party leaders present on the occasion were Mohd Rashid Qureshi, ex MLC (PAC Member); additional general secretary, Abdul Rasheed Malik; state secretaries Satpaul Sing Charak, Ashok Jogi, Rajinder Manhas, Balbir Singh and E Peter; treasurer, Sukhwinder Singh, Surjeet Kour, Varinder Singh, Sonu (spokesperson); media coordinator, Ch. Parvez Waffa; Chattar Saini, Ranbir Singh Manga, Kuldeep Sharma, Harmeet Singh, Sohit Sharma, district president urban Jammu and others.