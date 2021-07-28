Further division of J&K against Dogra ethos, history: Rana

Make Katra Special Developmental Zone

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Coming down heavily on the protagonists of the further division of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today described such voices against the proud Dogra ethos and history.

“We must not forget the valour of Gen Zorawar Singh who extended the boundaries up to Tibet, bravery of Brig Rajinder Singh who fought till the last man in defending the country in Uri sector in 1947 and Brig Ghansara Singh, who remained captive in Gilgit for defending the territory”, Rana said while interacting with a delegation from Katra led by Sohan Singh Thakur, Sarpanch Panchayat Dhar Vaishno Devi.

“History stands testimony to the valour of the great Dogra warriors who carved and shaped out a phenomenal state of Jammu and Kashmir at the strength of their valour, wisdom and futuristic vision.

He said that unique in nature and inclusive in character, Jammu and Kashmir has to shine, prosper and progress as a single entity. He recalled the great role of Dogras in maintaining unity of their State by ensuring equitable development and assuaging the socio-economic and cultural aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. In such a backdrop, those voicing in favour of the further division of the already divided former state of the Dogras speaks of their myopic political understanding and divisive mindset. Such tendencies are needed to be curbed and nipped in the bud, he said, adding that the secular and democratic people will have to play their useful and crucial role in this regard.

“Unity in diversity has been a great strength of culturally and linguistically diverse Jammu and Kashmir, which the proud people have demonstrated unequivocally during most testing times”, Rana said.

The Provincial President dwelt upon various issues raised by the delegation and pitched for developing the holy township of Katra as a model and smart urban centre for being the premier destination of pilgrims across the country and even the world. It has to be upgraded as a special developmental zone. He said the town is required to be developed on modern lines with due focus on the world-class infrastructural facilities. This will go a long way in providing all requisite facilities to the pilgrims which in return will give fillip to the economy of the Jammu region.

“The revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi has sustained the economy of this region during most difficult times in nineties and even after that when Jammu and Kashmir was passing through most turbulent times”, Mr Rana said and hoped that the administration will draw a futuristic plan for the development of the holy township in the lap of Trikuta Hills.

He also called for restoration and conservation of the ancient route to the shrine which passes through the heritage route of Nagrota.