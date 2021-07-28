Dr Jitendra informs LS about India’s first indigenous COVID device

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 28 : Amidst thumping of desks, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed the Lok Sabha about India’s first totally indeginious COVID Monitoring Device developed by the scientists in the Department of Atomic Energy.

In reply to a Starred Question by YSR Congress MPs Chinta Anuradha and Adala Prabakara Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has not only launched the world’s fastest and largest vaccination drive, but has also undertaken several first-ever initiatives which are today being emulated by other countries. The new device, he said, is also in keeping with Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and the name of the device “COVID BEEP” stands for “Continuous Oxygen Vital Information Device”, for which patient trials have been carried out in some of the leading institutions including TATA Memorial Central Hospital Mumbai, AIIMS Rishikesh, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Mumbai and ESIC Hospital Hyderabad.

Elaborating on the various features of the device, the Minister said, it is a cost-effective, wireless gadget which is easy to use and applicable both in home setting as well as hospital setting. He said, the gadget is capable of continuous monitoring of a wide range of parameters including body temperature, oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, ECG rate and respiratory rate.

Describing it as a non-invasive, safe and convenient device, which is wearable as a wristband, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is a unique invention, which can be of use even for monitoring non-COVID cases. The added advantage of this device, he said, is that it can communicate with a remote system or Mobile Phone, a Mobile App or a long range Bluetooth or even GSM SIM through satellite communication by “BHUVAN” of the ISRO.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the device can also be used in the hospitals for monitoring and keeping a track of the patient while sitting at the Nursing Station or in the Consultation Chamber of the doctor. Not only this, he said, the satellite tagging can also help trace the location of the patient and check if the patient is violating instructions with regard to limiting his movement, confining himself to quarantine, etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that several hospitals across the country as well as certain agencies like the Red Cross Society have already started procuring this device. In the days to come, he said, wider circulation and awareness of this device will enable it to use at a larger scale.