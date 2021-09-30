Action to be taken against officials who tampered with records of migrant properties: J&K admin

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday said action will be taken against officials who have allegedly tampered with revenue records of migrant properties in the Valley.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Muhammad Ajaz Asad said 16 cases of tampering of revenue records of Kashmiri migrant properties have been verified.

“Cognisance has been taken and action being initiated against officials involved in tampering of revenue records,” he said.

Asad said 18 cases of trespassing were also verified, of which a few were found lacking the details of the properties and the same have been sought for final resolution.

He said the district administration has resolved 660 complaints since the launch of the dedicated online grievance portal for migrants.

“As many as 390 grievances alleging alienation by fraud or distress sale were resolved. Similarly, 129 grievances alleging encroachments on migrant properties were also verified and resolved. Out of grievances of encroachment, the necessary demarcation of 20 cases has been done and necessary eviction notices have also been issued, though 12 of them are sub-judice before the High Court,” he added.

Asad said some trespassing cases involved pending rentals with security forces and lack of compensation by the PWD Department.

In three cases of illegal trespassing, the necessary follow-up action has already been initiated, he added.

Asad said the officers of revenue and other departments concerned have been given clear directions to address the grievances concerning the land and property of the migrants on priority.

The deputy commissioner said a robust mechanism has been put in place for redressal of such complaints as per law and in a time-bound manner. (Agencies)