ACB traps and arrests Junior Assistant, Social Welfare Department

SRINAGAR, May 23: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Bashir Ahmad working as clerk in tehsil social welfare office, Soporeis demanding bribe from complainant for release of financial assistance in favour of handicapped person.

The complainant alleged that he is a resident of Adipora, Sopore and his wife is a disabled person. She was getting financial assistance from Social Welfare Department. The financial assistance was stopped a few years back. He contacted tehsil social welfare office Sopore. He was informed to get a fresh medical certificate of his wife. On this the complainant submitted the fresh medical certificate. Inspite of submitting the requisite documents the financial assistance was not restored by the concerned officials.

He constantly kept on visiting Tehsil Social Welfare office for the restoration of financial assistance. Bashir Ahmad, Jr. Asstt. demanded bribe of ₹ 5000 for processing his case. The complainant requested Bashir Ahmad to have mercy on him as he is poor and not in a position to pay the bribe money. But Bashir Ahmad paid no heed to the request of the complainant. On this the complainant approached ACB and requested for action against this corrupt and merciless govt official.

As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 by accused public servant namely Bashir Ahmad clerk in Tehsil social welfare office Sopore. Accordingly a Case FIR No. 16/2022 is registered in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau Baramulla and the investigation was started. Immediately after registration of the case trap teams were constituted.

The team caught the accused official red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Searches were also conducted in the residence of the accused. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused was already under facing trial in case FIR No. 22/2004 of PS VOK.

This case pertains to ‘Misappropriation of Govt. funds for disbursement among the beneficiaries under National old age pension Scheme’.