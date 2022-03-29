ACB Traps And Arrests Accounts Assistant For Demanding And Accepting Bribe Of ₹2500

SRINAGAR, March 29: ACB traps and arrests Syed Mujeeb Indrabi, Auditor (Accounts Assistant), Sadar Treasury, Srinagar for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹2500. ₹1,16,125 cash and cheque of ₹7000 were also recovered on his personal search

Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein the complainant alleged that an Auditor (Accounts Assistant) of Sadar Treasury Srinagar namely Syed Mujeeb Indrabi was demanding ₹2500/- as bribe for release of pending payment of a bill amounting ₹2,50,000/- due to the complainant in respect of completion of a work of Ziyarat Shareef at Letapora, Pulwama, allotted by Tourism Department Kashmir. On this the complainant approached ACB Srinagar for further necessary legal action.

On receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 12/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 IPC was registered in this Bureau and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Syed Mujeeb Indrabi, Auditor (Accounts Assistant) while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹2500/- from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. During search of the pocket of the accused ₹1,16,125/- (in cash) and cheque of ₹7000 were also recovered from the accused.

Immediately after the trap, search was also conducted in residential house of the accused.

Further investigation into the case is on.