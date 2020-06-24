ACB produces chargesheet against Patwari in corruption case

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 24: Anti-Corruption Bureau has produced chargsheet against the then Patwari Halqa Khokhyal, Kathua, who was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe for demarcation of land.

Challan against the accused Patwari Nazakat Ali, resident of village Bharti in tehsil Gandoh, District Doda, was produced in case FIR number 39/2018 P/S VOJ (now ACBJ) U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 and section 4-A of PC Act 2006.

The instant case was registered on 03.12.2018 on a written complaint lodged by one Ram Pal of Ward No. 1, Nagri Parole, Kathua alleging therein that then Patwari Halqa Nazakat Ali demanded a bribe of Rs 4,000 from him for conducting the demarcation of land in Survey No. 123 and 124 falling in village Lakhnote, Nagri, Parole Kathua belonging to him. The complainant had applied for demarcation of the land and had deposited Rs 100 as demarcation fee. The application was marked/handed over to Patwari Nazakat Ali for demarcation of the land. However the said Patwari kept the complainant waiting on various pretexts and finally demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe for demarcation of the said land.

On receipt of said complaint, a case FIR was registered at P/S VOJ (now ACB) under relevant sections of law and thereafter a trap was laid. The said Patwari was caught red handed while demanding and accepting Rs 4,000/-as illegal gratification from the complainant in presence of the independent witnesses. The accused Patwari was arrested on the spot and investigation was concluded as proved against the said accused for commission of offences U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 and section 4-A of PC Act 2006.

After completion of investigation, the challan against the accused Patwari was presented yesterday in the Court of Addl Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Kathua for judicial determination.