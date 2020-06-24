Indian Army capable enough to teach PLA a lesson: Randhawa

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Protest demonstration was today lodged at Narwal Chowk under the leadership of former Member Legislative Council (MLC), Ch. Vikram Randhawa, against the Chinese Army which is trying to intrude into Ladakh and in a direct face-off, 20 Indian soldiers have attained martyrdom while fighting unarmed with enemies in Galwan valley of Ladakh.

While speaking on the occasion, Randhawa strongly criticized the attempt to intrude into Indian territory which led to face-off in Ladakh. He said that though our jawans were unarmed as per the agreement between the two countries but the People’s Liberation Army in a pre-planned manner assaulted our jawans with baseball bat and iron rods. He said that Indian jawans are strong enough to defeat any such design of the enemies and though unarmed inflicted huge loss to the other side.

While launching a scathing attack on the Chinese president and its army Randhawa said that China must think thrice before meddling with India as its Mode’s 2020 India which has the guts to protect its boundaries and give a befitting reply to the enemies. He said that the Chinese president must direct his men to not fiddle again with Indian boundaries otherwise the results would be far worst than Galwan Valley where our jawans in a counter attack killed nearly 40 jawans of Chinese army.

The protestors also burnt effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Those who participated in the protest include Taren Sharma, Amity Gupta, Refique Mohd, Anil Choudhary, Davinder Singh, Subash Chander, Ajay Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, Mohinder Kumar and Sachin Sharma.