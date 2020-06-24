SFC employees demand two months pay, warn agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24 : Jammu Kashmir Forest Corporation Employees Forum (JKFCEF) sharply reacted to the new orders issued by Government regarding formation of new Forest Development corporation under Company Act which is silent about release of two months salary and grant in aid already sanctioned by GoI.

In a statement issued here today, spokesman of the Forum Suresh Sharma immediately, after issuance of orders, met Managing Director and demanded release of pending salary of two months . The employees are at the verge of starvation for want of salary when 3rd month is also at its fag end. He urged the MD that in view of interim arrangements, he must disburse salary from the available funds generated through recent auctions and not allow hapless employees to suffer any more.

He also demanded that proper and effective steps be taken to realise grant in aid already sanctioned by Government of India and demanded that in case pay is delayed and problem is created by the Government to release grant ,the employees will come on roads the Government will be responsible. He regretted that demands put forth by Forum to merge it with Forest Department have not been taken seriously by the Government and wondered that a healthy institution like SFC if couldn’t deliver due to ban on export of timber and green felling ,how a new company can be a better proposition. He reiterated his demand to make JKFCEF as a stake holder and should be co-opted by the rolling out Committee order by Government so as to ascertain employees view point before any recommendation is made to the Government.

He made a fervent appeal to the Chief Secretary for the same. “We are not worried as to what role new FDC will be given but expressed apprehensions about the fate of employees who are at present without 7 p.c. benefits, drawing 39 percent less DA and 6th Pay Commission arrears have not been paid as yet.