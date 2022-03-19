ACB Produces Chargesheet Against 19 Officials, 8 Beneficiates In 2010 Illegal Appointment Case

BARAMULLA, March 19: Anti corruption Bureau produced chargesheet in Case FIR No. 12/2010 PS VOK (Now ACB) against 27 accused persons including 19 public servants and 8 illegal beneficiaries before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla in a case related to alleged misuse of official position & illegal appointments/ regularization in PHE Dept by the officers/ officials of PHE Division Baramulla.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of the verification conducted by ACB into the allegations of illegal appointments/regularization etc.

The investigation conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau has revealed that the Government had issued an order for regularizing service of daily rated workers of PHE Dept of Kashmir Division who had completed 07 years of service in different PHE Divisions of Kashmir as Helpers. But about 8 beneficiaries were fraudulently appointed/ regularized as Helpers under the garb of the said Govt. Order by the accused public servants, when the names of these appointees were not existing in the said Govt. Order No. 288 PW of 1996 dated 28.09.1996 and as such they were not entitled for such regularization and their appointment and regularization was illegally affected by the accused officers/officials by way abuse of their official positions under a well knit conspiracy hatched with these accused beneficiaries. The investigation conducted by ACB has also revealed that the accused public servants in league with these accused beneficiaries have also resorted to cheating and forgery of records.

On the basis of cogent and clinching evidence brought on record by the ACB, the investigation established the commission of offences U/S 5(1) (d) 5(2) of the prevention of corruption Act, Samvat 2006 r/w section 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC against the 19 accused public servants including 8 illegal beneficiaries.

After thorough investigation, ACB Produces Charge Sheet in the case before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla for judicial determination against accused public servant namely. 1). Gh. Mohiudin Rather, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now Retired) S/o Ab. Rahim Rather R/o Ajas Bandipora A/P House No. 301 Sector 1st Sir Syed Abad Bemina Srinagar, 2). Mohammad Amin Shah, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Lutufullah Shah R/o Anantnag A/P Bulbul Bagh Barzulla Srinagar, 3). Gh. Mohammad Dar, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Habibullah Dar R/o Amargarh Sopore A/P House No. D-1 Cooperative colony Peerbagh Srinagar, 4). Late Gh Nabi Sheikh, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired and Expired on 07.07.2021) S/O Gh. Mohammad Sheikh R/o Tral A/P House No. 06 Friends enclave Parraypora Bagat Srinagar 5). Nazir Ahmad Zonga, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Ghulam Mohd. Zonga R/o Mohalla Jamia Masjid Baramulla, 6). Nisar Ahmad Pandith the then Assistant Executive Engineer PHE Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh. Mohi-ud-din R/o Barzullah Baghat Srinagar, 7). Sartaj Singh, the then AEE PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Sital Singh R/o House No. 288 Nursing Gurh Balgarden Srinagar, 8). Gurcharan Singh, the then AEE PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Deva Singh R/o Deedar Pora Handwara and Singhbagh Baramulla A/P House No. 08 Lane No. 14 Greater Kailash Jammu, 9). Mohammad Shafi Bulaki, the then AAO PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh Rasool Bulaki R/o Baghi Sana Badambagh Sopore Baramulla, 10). Mohammad Sadiq Mir, the then AAO PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Mohammad Nawab Mir R/o Teethmulla Boniyar,

Gh. Rasool Najar, the then Assistant Accounts Officer PHE Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh. Ahmad Najar R/o Gundpora Tehsil Bandipora, 12). Hafizullah Mir, the then Jr. Asstt. (Khalasi) PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Ab. Aziz Mir R/o Ganjipora Pattan, 13). Rajinder Singh, the then Fitter PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Late S. Kapoor Singh R/o Gattibala Khojabagh Baramulla, 14). Khazir Mohammad War, the then I/C Establishment PHE Division Baramulla (A/P Jr. Assistant PHE Baramulla) S/o Ab Aziz War R/o Venkara Baramulla, 15). Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, the then Jr. Asstt. I/C Establishment PHE Division Baramulla (A/P Sr. Assistant PHE Division Sopore) S/o Ghulam Rasool Ganie R/o Nadihal Baramulla, 16). Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, the then Bill Clerk PHE Sub Division Uri (A/P PHE Division Sopore) S/o Mohammad Shaban Mir R/o Fateh Garh Baramulla 17). Mohammad Rafiq Ganaie, the then Bill Clerk PHE Sub Division Baramulla (A/P PHE Division Baramulla) S/o Ab. Karim Ganaie R/o Buran Pattan, 18). Mohammad Amin Khan, the then AAO PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/O Ab. Salam R/o Qamarwari Srinagar, 19). Nazir Ahmad Hakeem, the then I/C Establishment PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh. Mohammad Hakeem R/o Khoja Bagh Baramulla, 20). Mohammad Yousuf Rather S/O Gh Mohiudin Rather R/O Buran Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 21). Gh. Mohammad Mir S/O Ab. Ahad Mir R/O Buran Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 22). Gh. Mohammad Hajam S/O Ab. Rahim Hajam R/O Sheepora Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 23). Farooq Ahmad Shah S/O Ab. Salam Shah R/O Sheikhpora Baramulla (Accused Beneficiary), 24). Zahoor Ahmad Itoo S/O Ali Mohd Itoo R/O Yadipora Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 25). Ab. Hameed Sofi S/O Mohd Subhan Sofi R/O Khaipora Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 26). Ab. Ahad Ganaie S/O Ab. Rahman R/O Ashkoora Baramulla (Accused Beneficiary) and 27). Gh. Hassan Shah S/O Saifudin Shah R/O Kitchama Baramulla (Accused Beneficiary) for commission of offences U/S 5(1) (d) 5(2) of the prevention of corruption Act, Samvat 2006 r/w section 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC for judicial determination.

The next date in the case has been fixed for hearing by Hon’ble court on 10.05.2022.