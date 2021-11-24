ACB produced chargesheet against ex-CMO and others for embezzlement of Rs. 17 Lakh

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: ACB produced chargesheet against Dr. Mohammad Abdullah, then CMO Budgam and others for embezzlement of Rs. 17 Lakh

Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet in Case FIR No. 16/2015 P/S VOK now ACB, U/S 5(1) (c) (d), r/w 5(2) J&K P.C Act. Swt 2006 and section 120-B, 409, 420,467,468 & 471, before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar against Dr. Mohammad Abdullah, then CMO Budgam, and others including one deceased officials and private persons namely Mohammad Ayoub and Shahid Shabir.

The instant case was registered on the basis of outcome of verification conducted into the allegations for embezzlement of Rs. 17 Lakh by CMO Office Budgam during the year 2009-10. Out of funds allotted under Office expenditure the then CMO Budgam, hatched a criminal conspiracy with other accused officials and private persons, by resorting to fraudulent means, prepared fictitious/false bills in respect of purchase and repairing of vehicles and have put the state exchequer to loss to the tune of Rs. 11,78,240/-. It was also found during investigation that an amount of Rs. 8,01,990/-was found withdrawn by the accused Chief Medical Officer Budgam, in league with other accused persons on account of repairing of departmental vehicles and shown disbursed to private firms. The investigation further established that these vehicles were never repaired by the firm and the payment was not received by the said firm.

The investigation further revealed that a supply order for installation of two number of L.E.D hoardings and production of short films was placed in favour of M/S Oscar Cine media Group Srinagar, without ascertaining the reasonability of rates and without inducing competition with an excess amount of Rs. 88250/= by the accused CMO Budgam, to the supplier firm.

All the accused persons except one deceased person, were presented before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar, for further legal action. Further trial of the case will proceed in due course.

The next date of the case has been fixed on 28-1-2022.