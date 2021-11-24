COVID Guidelines: Hoteliers, banquet hall owners violating them would face penalties,sealing of venue: DM Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 24: In view of surging COVID positive cases, District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg on Wednesday said the hoteliers and banquet hall owners to face strict action like penalties or sealing of the venue for violating the directives.

Garg, who is also the Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority in an order said necessary precautions regarding prevention and control of Corona Virus infection are being taken by the District Administration in co-ordination with Police and Health authorities and the District Administrate has imposed Night Curfew from 2200 hours to 0600 hours in the territorial jurisdiction of District Jammu.

“It has been reported that the restrictions imposed are not being enforced in letter and spirit especially in Hotels and Banquets where social gatherings are taking place, thus leading to rise in number of positive cases which are being reported in the District,” said Garg.

He therefore, said in view of the mentioned facts, the Sub Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars shall convene meetings with all owners of Hotels and Banquet Halls within their respective jurisdiction to ensure that the COVID appropriate behavior is observed and no event continues beyond 2200 hours ; conduct random inspection of the premises of these Hotels and Banquet Halls for any violations of COVID appropriate behaviour and initiate necessary remedial measures including penalties and sealing of premises floating guidelines.

He further ordered to ensure contact tracing and comprehensive testing of the areas where positive cases are being reported in their respective jurisdiction and will be recommend for notification of micro containment zones to the District Disaster Management Authority.

“The Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu will ensure that instructions are passed on to all the Station House Officers for strict enforcement of night curfew and only essential services shall be allowed after 2200 hours within the entire district,” said the order.

