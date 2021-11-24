SRINAGAR, Nov 24: At least three terrorists were killed in a brief shooting in Srinagar city on Wednesday, police sources said.
They said the three were killed in the Rambagh area in a brief encounter Wednesday evening .
There is a possibility of another fatality, they added.
The identities of the slain could not be established immediately.
Details about the encounter are emerging, they added. (agencies)
Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Srinagar
SRINAGAR, Nov 24: At least three terrorists were killed in a brief shooting in Srinagar city on Wednesday, police sources said.
Editorial
Are we formally “inviting” the third wave?
JMC needs to do more, not merely pass years