ACB Files Chargesheet Against Ex Cop In Bribery Case In Jammu

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Anti Corruption Bureau Jammu on Monday produced a chargesheet against a former cop in a bribery case.

According to a statement, issued that the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 03/2023 P/S ACB-Jammu U/S 7 of P.C Act 1988, against Mohd Sultan then SgCT posted as Munshi at Police Post Chniore, Jammu.

The statement reads that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint alleging that Munshi Sultan is demanding bribe of ₹8,000 for releasing the son of complainant from Police custody.

“The complainant already paid ₹4,000 out of demanded bribe of ₹8,000 but the accused again demanded ₹4,000 for release of son,” it reads.

It added that on the said complaint ACB laid a trap and Sultan was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe which was recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

“After completion of investigation and obtaining sanction for prosecution from competent authority, the chargesheet was produced before the court of special judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination,” it added. (KNO)