ACB charge sheets TSO

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 11: The Anti-Corruption Bureau today produced charge sheet against Shabir Ahmed Magrey of Reasi, then TSO CA&PD Reasi (now FCS&CA Department) before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Udhampur.

The case was the outcome of an open verification conducted into the allegations of raising disproportionate assets by Magrey. During verification, it was found that Magrey is in possession of a double storey building in a plot of 8 Kanals at Trintha valuing about Rs 60 lakhs, one double storey building over 1 kanal of land under Khasra No.22 min situated at Sidhra Jammu valuing about Rs 40 lakh, a piece of land measuring 8 kanals and 12 marlas under Khasra No.64 min situated at Reasi valuing Rs.20,000/-, land measuring 12 ½ marlas purchased vide mutation No.259 at Reasi valuing Rs.15,000/-, land at Batote valuing Rs.84,000/-, Vehicle Car-i-10 bearing No.0061-JK20 valuing Rs.4 lakh and steel fabrication shop at Trintha, Reasi valuing Rs.2 lakh in his name and in the name of his wife.

During investigation, it was also established that the accused in his official capacity as then TSO CA&PD Reasi (now FCS&CA Department) had acquired the moveable and immoveable assets by ill gotten money through corrupt practices and the value of the assets held by him and in the name of family members is Rs.45,16,972.91 which is disproportionate to his known source of income. The allegations of raising disproportionate assets by the accused have been fully substantiated, an ACB handout said.

After completing the investigation of case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was also obtained from the competent authority. Accordingly, Anti-Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet against Magrey before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Udhampur.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for October 23.