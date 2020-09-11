4 die of COVID in Valley

770 test +ve in Kashmir, J&K tally 50,712

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 11: Kashmir today reported four COIVD-19 related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir taking fatality toll to 858 while Valley reported 770 fresh COVID cases taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 50, 712 .

A 70-year-old man from Gund Beerwa area of the Central Kashmir district of Budgam who died at a hospital here, eight days after he was admitted.

The other victim was a 40-year-old man from Zoorigund area of Budgam district and he died at hospital after remaining admitted since September 5.

An 85-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district died at SKIMS Soura today, three days after he was admitted to the hospital. The patient was suffering from bilateral CAP HTN with T2DM with severe COVID pneumonia and died due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

With these deaths, 858 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 721 were from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 247 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 112, Budgam 70, Pulwama 60, Anantnag 53, Kupwara 56, Kulgam 40, Shopian 29, Bandipora 27 and Ganderbal 25.

Kashmir today reported 770 fresh COVID cases taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 50, 712.

Those who tested positive include 267 from Srinagar, 43 Baramulla, 34 Pulwama, 176 Budgam, 41 Anantnag, 70 Bandipora, 66 Kupwara, 18 Kulgam, 8 Shopian and 47 from Ganderbal in Kashmir.

As per officials figures, 11,243 positive cases including 247 deaths and 9,200 recoveries are from Srinagar, 3,317 including 111 deaths and 2,411 recoveries are from Baramulla, 3,069 including 2,554 recoveries and 60 deaths are from Pulwama, 3,457 including 2,248 ‘recoveries and 69 deaths are from Budgam, 2,803 including 53 deaths and 2,058 recoveries are from Anantnag, 2,628 including 1,874 recoveries and 27 deaths are from Bandipora, 2,676 cases including 1,765 and 56 deaths are from Kupwara, 2,059 including 1,897 recoveries and 40 deaths are from Kulgam, 1,805 including 1,678 recoveries and 29 deaths are from Shopian and 1,980 including 1,430 recoveries and 25 deaths are from Ganderbal.

Among these 50, 712 positive cases in J&K, 35,037 including 27,115 recoveries are in Kashmir while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached 15,675 including 7,964 recoveries.

The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 15,169 including 7,205 from Kashmir division.

With 474 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 34,689 which is 68.40 percent of the total cases which was over 78 percent few days before.