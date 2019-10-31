ACB attaches house, seizes ornaments worth crores in disproportionate assets case

JAMMU: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday attached a big lavish residential house and seized ornaments worth crores in disproportionate assets case here.

Official spokesman said that the house reconstructed on 3 plots i.e, plot no 60, 61 and 62 situated at Sector 03 Channi Himmat, Jammu worth Rs 1,48,23,502 have been attached while Gold ornaments (4kg 361 grams) and Silver articles (11 kg 389 gms) worth Rs 1,35,38,560 have been seized.

A case has been registered under section 8-B of Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt 2006 in Case FIR No 35/ 2018 against the owner Pranav Gandotra, In-charge, TSO Satwari J&K, Oil Inspector Jammu Rural-1 (Satwari) for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known source of income. (AGENCIES)