ACB attached properties of Noor Alam, Dy Secy, ARI & Training Department

JAMMU: Anti Corruption Bureau attached the properties worth lakhs of rupees belonging to Noor Alam S/O Mohd Din R/O Village Gargal, Ward No. 8, Tehsil Akhnoor, District Jammu A/P near Macca Masjid, Bathindi, Jammu presently posted as Deputy Secretary in the ARI & Training Dept Govt. of UT of J&K, at Police Station ACB Jammu.

A verification was conducted pertaining to the allegations that Noor Alam S/O Mohd. Din R/O Village Gargal, Ward No. 8, Tehsil Akhnoor, District Jammu has during service period amassed/acquired huge properties both movable/immovable worth crores of rupees in his own name and in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known & lawful sources of income. During the course of said verification it surfaced that suspect public servant Noor Alam had accumulated various assets which included both movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members and relatives.

It also surfaced during the course of enquiry that the suspect has made huge investments in purchase of a flat and land in Jammu . Accordingly on the basis of findings of the verification a case FIR No. 21/2019 u.s 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) of the PC Act Svt. 2006 was registered at P/s Anti Corruption Bureau Jammu against Noor Alam, KAS and the investigation was started.

During the course of investigations, it was found that the accused public servant Noor Alam was initially appointed as VLW in the year 1992.He later on rose to the position of Deputy Secretary, ARI & Training Department, Govt. of J&K. During this period the accused has accumulated huge assets movable/ immovable by investing proceeds of his ill-gotten money in such properties. The accumulation was raised by accused Noor Alam either in his own name or in the name of his family members by abuse of his official position. Pursuant to the registration of the case searches were conducted at his residence during which incriminating documents relating to huge purchase of property/ flats/ investment in policies and bank balance were found. Accordingly proceedings under section 8-B of JK PC Act were initiated against the accused person during which properties worth lakhs were attached. It is pertinent to mention here that there is another case FIR no. 08/2018 registered against Noor Alam and others for abuse of official position and misappropriation of public funds which is also under investigation with ACB.

Further investigation in both the cases is in progress.