J&K Reports 45 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

JAMMU: Nine travelers were among 45 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total infection count to 125052. Also, one more person died due to the virus, taking the death toll to 1945—722 in Jammu and 1223 in Kashmir.

Among the new cases, they said, six were from Jammu Division and 39 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving the district-wise details, Srinagar reported 23 cases, Baramulla 2, Budgam 4, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 5, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, they said, 32 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—five from Jammu Division and 27 from Kashmir Valley.