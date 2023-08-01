ACB Arrests Sarpanch For ‘Accepting’ Rs 9,000 Bribe

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Sarpanch namely Muzaffar Ahmad Rather in Manigam-A for accepting the bribe of ₹9,000.

A complainant approached PS ACB Srinagar, with a written complaint against a public servant; Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Sarpanch Manigam-A, alleging demand of bribe for settlement of property dispute between the complainant and his sister. The two siblings had some dispute over distribution of property. Sister of complainant approached the accused Sarpanch for settlement. The complainant alleged that Sarpanch has repeatedly been demanding bribe from him for settlement of the issue. Initially an amount of ₹20,000 was demanded by the Sarpanch, however, after negotiations, he agreed to accept an amount of ₹9,000 from the complainant. The complainant did not want to pay bribe and instead approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law.

On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 13/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau, which laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹9,000 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Rather S/O Wali Mohd Rather R/O Manigam, Sarpanch Manigam-A.

Further investigation into the case is going on.