“Constitution Has Given Power To Lok Sabha To Pass Any Law Regarding Delhi”: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Constitution has given the power to the Lok Sabha to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi.

While speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha amid the tabling of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said, “Constitution has given the House (Lok Sabha), power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political.”

After a brief discussion on the motion, the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Opposition members including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NK Premachandran and Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the bill.

“I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism. The state has rights over the subject centre is overriding powers,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Revolutionist Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran questioned the legislative competence of Lok Sabha over the bill.

“There is no meaning of government in delhi if this bill gets passed. It is taking away legislative powers from the elected government through bureaucrats. It is overriding the Supreme Court,” he said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that this bill is violating multiple provisions of the constitution.

“It is a violation of Article 123. It is violating the separation of powers theory. There is no legislative competence. I demand a division of votes,” he said.

Rejecting the contentions of opposition members, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi.

He said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi. The ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court order on the issue. (AGENCIES)