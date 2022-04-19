ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

KULGAM, Apr 19: ACB traps and arrests Layaqat Raheem Poswal, Clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar, Tangmarg Aharbal, Kulgam, for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 7,000 for issuance of Schedule Tribe Certificate.

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Layaqat Raheem Poswal S/o Abdul Raheem Poswal R/o Tangmarg, Aharbal, appointed as Class-IV employee and working as Clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar, Tangmarg Aharbal, Kulgam, is demanding ₹7,000 from the complainant for issuance of Schedule Tribe Certificate. The complainant had already paid ₹3500 to the accused. The accused clerk was demanding remaining money of ₹3,500 from him. On this the complainant approached ACB for taking necessary legal action.

Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 06/2022 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken-up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed Layaqat Raheem Poswal S/o Abdul Raheem Poswal R/o Tangmarg, Aharbal, while demanding and accepting the bribe of ₹3,500/- from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigation into the case is on.