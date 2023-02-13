ACB Arrests Accounts Assistant Of Hospital For Taking Bribe

SRINAGAR, Feb 13: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint from Class-IV/MTS employees of Children’s Hospital Bemina Srinagar through their representative, stating therein that a fellow public servant working as Accounts Assistant at the said hospital is demanding bribe at the rate of ₹3000 per employee for releasing 2-1/2 days allowance along with the salary in their favour. The complainants were however, not willing to pay the bribe and approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law.

On receipt of the complaint a Case FIR No. 01/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted by this Bureau. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹18,000 from the complainants. The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Mr. Nisar Ahmad Rather S/O Ab Ahad Rather R/O Nowshera, Accounts Assistant.

Further investigation into the case is going on.